Capitolis, the pioneering technology provider for the capital markets, today announces that its CEO and founder, Gil Mandelzis, has been appointed non-executive director of Euronext US Inc.

Capitolis was founded in 2017 by Gil Mandelzis, the former CEO of EBS BrokerTec, part of ICAP plc (now NEX Group plc) and founder of Traiana (acquired by ICAP), Tom Glocer, former CEO of Thomson Reuters and Igor Teleshevsky, formerly Executive VP and Head of Technology at Traiana.

In February 2018, the company announced that it had secured funding from Sequoia Capital and Index Ventures in a seed and Series A round in which it raised $29 million.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said: "The experience of Gil Mandelzis, our new non-executive director of Euronext US Inc., will be a major asset for our Group. As a successful serial entrepreneur in the field of capital markets platforms, Gil will further strengthen our positioning in the United States and our ambition to diversify the revenues of Euronext over the coming years".

Gil Mandelzis, CEO of Capitolis said: "Euronext is ideally positioned to grow and play a role in the future development of both US and European markets. The pace of change in market structure and as well as new technology and trading solutions has accelerated and I look forward to supporting Stéphane and the Euronext team in leading the market through these changes".

ENDS

About Capitolis

Capitolis is a pioneering technology provider for the global capital markets. Founded by key industry executives from banking and financial technology, Capitolis plans to introduce in 2018 new products and services to address capital markets constraints, initially in equities and foreign exchange. It will employ Capitolis' proven expertise in finance, distribution and processing to better connect appropriate capital with the best collaborative solutions to clients all over the world. For further information, please go to our website and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005480/en/

Contacts:

Eterna Partners

Serra Balls

+44 20 3911 0353

serra.balls@eternapartners.com