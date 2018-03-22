Also to mark its 20th anniversary this year, Trina Solar launched its TrinaPro integrated PV solution at a ceremony attended by Chinese and foreign participants. Trina Solar's founder and CEO Jifan Gao noted this important move from not only supplying top-notch photovoltaic components, such as the manufacturer's high-efficiency cells and modules, but now supplying integrated solutions capable of further reducing PV's already low levelized cost of energy (LCOE).The TrinaPro solution consists of premium components, including Trina Solar's high efficiency panels, inverters from partners Huawei ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...