Copenhagen, March 22nd, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) informs that trading in the Agillic share (AGILC) commences today on Nasdaq First North* in Denmark. The Agillic share belongs to the ICB sector 9500 - Technology and is the third company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's markets** this year and the 12th company on Nasdaq Nordic's markets in 2018.



Agillic develops and sells cloud-based marketing automation software that enables marketing functions to communicate effectively to client segments. With relevant, personalized communications the right messages are targeted the right clients across channels and eliminates spam emailing with a high conversion rate as a result. The IPO will support investment in geographic expansion in the UK and the Nordics and further support investments in AI, data management and cloud technology.



Agillic CEO Jesper Valentin said: "With the raised capital Agillic is well prepared to continue its growth as a publicly listed company at Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen. This is a new chapter for our employees and for the new shareholders, whom we look forward to include into the growth Agillic is off to chase. To the new shareholders, we want to thank you for the vote of confidence and we will work dedicatedly to meet yours as well as our expectations for the future."



"We are happy and proud to welcome Agillic to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Agillic's IPO leads the way for other tech companies, who on top of raising capital benefit from the increased visibility that a Nasdaq listing provides to new companies. With the 12th listing in little under three months, Nasdaq First North offers an attractive fundraising platform for European growth companies."



Agillic A/S has appointed Tofte & Company ApS as its Certified Adviser.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



