March 22, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Harvia Plc shares (short name: HARVIA) commenced today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Terveystalo is small cap company within the Consumer Goods sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki on March 26, 2018. Harvia is the 13th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the third listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018.



Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally. Harvia's brands and offering are well-known in the market and the company's comprehensive product offering has been designed to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market, of both private and professional customers. Harvia's revenue amounted to EUR 60.1 million in 2017, its operating profit was EUR 9.3 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 10.7 million during the same period. Harvia employs some 365 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, Germany and Estonia. The company's headquarters in Muurame, Finland are adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility. For more information, please visit www.harvia.fi



"We at Harvia are happy and proud of the great interest that Finnish and international investors have shown towards our company. I would like to thank all those investor who participated in the IPO for the trust that they have placed in Harvia, and welcome all our new owners to participate in continuing the growth strategy of this company that was founded over 60 years ago. Harvia is one of the leading manufacturers of sauna and spa products and our comprehensive product offering strives to meet the needs of the International and Finnish sauna and spa markets. Harvia has developed systematically during our history, and we believe that as a listed company we are even better positioned to continue on our path of profitable growth" comments Tapio Pahjuharju, CEO Tapio of Harvia.



"We congratulate Harvia on the successful completion of its IPO, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is truly an honor for us to company with a long history to join our markets, and we look forward to supporting Harvia with the strong liquidity and international investor reach that a listing on our main market brings."



"We welcome Harvia to the Nasdaq Helsinki main market, where it will make a compelling addition to our Consumer Goods sector - most of us Nordic people have a special connection with sauna," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate Harvia on its successful listing and look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a listed company."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius



