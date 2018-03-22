SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video

MAIDENHEAD, England, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Industry Leaders Combine AI Innovations in First Solution Capable of Translating Audio and Visual Content

SDL (LSE:SDL), a leader in global content management, translation and digital experience, and Nuance Communications today announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered solutions that enable customers to convert, translate and gain insight from large volumes of voice and video content.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to disrupt our generation, SDL is ahead in this field of building AI applications through its innovations and patents in Natural Language Processing (NLP) for Machine Translation (MT). The partnership with Nuance, a pioneer and leader in Conversational Artificial Intelligence, launches with a co-developed solution based on SDL Enterprise Translation Server (ETS) and Nuance Automated Speech Recognition (ASR).

Combining SDL's patented AI technology - which analyses and translates large volumes of content - and Nuance's Conversational AI, the solution helps organizations quickly convert audio and video content into text for SDL ETS to securely translate with its state-of-the-art Neural Machine Translation (NMT) capabilities.

The solution also enables organizations to extract institutional knowledge from audio-based data for multiple purposes and applications, including eDiscovery, eLearning, Corporate Governance and security surveillance, while also helping to manage the growing use of video in enterprise training, marketing and communications.

"Governments and enterprises are overwhelmed with foreign language content, and gaining intelligence can be much like finding a needle in a haystack," said Thomas Labarthe, Chief Revenue Officer, SDL. "Our partnership with Nuance marks an exciting milestone as together we will develop tools like these to help brands gain insight - at a scale that's never been possible before."

"Nuance leverages deep neural networks and machine learning algorithms to ensure optimal transcription accuracy," said Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Division, Nuance. "Together with SDL we are enabling enterprises to speak and understand multiple languages through the power of AI."

Designed for governments and enterprises that need to rapidly translate large volumes of foreign language content, the integration will also help organizations comply with industry regulations - including the upcoming European General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR).

SDL and Nuance will host a webinar on March 29th, 2018, where experts will discuss how machine translation optimizes eDiscovery and the Corporate Governance processes to reduce time and improve the accuracy of search and analysis across multilingual content. To join the webinar, please register at http://bit.ly/2FIrp7j.

