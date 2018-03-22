Refractory products, systems and services provider RHI Magnesita has signed an agreement to refinance its existing facilities with a new 305.6m, five-year term loan, with an initial cost of Euribor + 75 basis points, it announced on Thursday. The FTSE 250 company said the new term loan replaced the existing 477.2m syndicated term and revolving loan agreement executed in July last year, for which only 266.5m had been drawn down. It said it expected the loan to be disbursed in 30 days, subject to ...

