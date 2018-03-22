Subscription rights in Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 April 2018. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060670776 (SPKSJF) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights.



ISIN: DK0060950384 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:3 Shareholders of shares in Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share. 3 subscription rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for 1 new share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 3 April - 16 April 2018 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153091 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: SPKSJF T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S makes a rights issue of up to 4,343,743 new shares each bearing a face value of DKK 10. Subscription price is fixed at DKK 105 per share of DKK 10. Subscription period: 5 April to 18 April 2018, both days included.



For further information, please see the prospectus and announcements published by the company.





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



