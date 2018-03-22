In connection with the extra distribution in Svenska Handelsbanken AB, all warrants with Svenska Handelsbanken AB ser. A as underlying have been recalculated. Due to incorrect recalculation and incorrect information in the exchange notice published after the adjustment, Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to halt trading in 8 of the warrants issued by Swedbank.



Instruments in the attached file, will be resumed tomorrow March 23, 2018.



Please see the attached document for information about the instruments.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=669833