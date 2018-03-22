LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

World's largest international cable and internet provider leverages bots and AI for customer engagement, initially across six markets, with future expansion to all 29 million customers

LONDON, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --LivePerson, Inc., (Nasdaq: LPSN) the leading provider of cloud mobile and online business messaging solutions, has announced a worldwide partnership with Liberty Global, the world's largest international cable and internet provider, to transform how customers connect to the brand in a new conversational era. This partnership, which initially launches in five countries, will offer conversational two-way messaging to all 29 million Liberty Global customers. It represents another major milestone in the industry's rapid shift to messaging, and away from legacy voice calls and IVR systems.

Messaging, primarily on smartphones, is overwhelmingly the chosen method of communication among consumers. As the current and clear channel of choice, it sits at the heart of Liberty Global's "digital-first" care programme. Live across the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, with Virgin Media, Unitymedia, UPC, and VodafoneZiggo, the LivePerson platform enables customers calling care centres to convert to messaging, allowing them to solve queries whenever and wherever they choose.

"We understand that the lives of our customers are fluid and demanding," says Melanie Longdon, VP, Customer Experience Operations at Liberty Global, a company with over 30,000 employees and in the top 100 of the Forbes Most Innovative Companies list. "We simply don't have time to wait for answers to our questions - that's why we are messaging each other more than ever in our personal lives. Knowing this, we are using LivePerson's market-leading technology to ensure Liberty Global goes fully digital, and align with consumers, empowering them to use our services on their own terms and at their own pace, for a best-in-class experience."

"Conversational business is the future, and we're thrilled to be working with Liberty Global to deploy it for them at scale," said LivePerson CEO and founder, Rob LoCascio. "Consumers have had enough of calling customer service centres only to be put on hold. It's not the way we live today. With the option to text and message businesses just as they would friends and family, customers can finally solve queries at their own convenience.

"Companies implementing messaging have doubled agent productivity versus voice-based interactions, saved on labour costs, and significantly increased customer satisfaction scores - we're looking forward to seeing these benefits take effect within Liberty Global too."

About LivePerson

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. LiveEngage, the Company's enterprise-class platform, empowers consumers to stop wasting time on hold with 1-800 numbers, and instead message their favorite brands, just as they do with friends and family. More than 18,000 businesses, including Adobe, Citibank, HSBC, EE, IBM, L'Oreal, Orange, PNC and The Home Depot rely on the unparalleled intelligence, security and scalability of LiveEngage to reduce costs, increase lifetime value and create meaningful connection with consumers.

For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

