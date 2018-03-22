European solar research organization Solliance and the Energy Research Center of the Netherlands (ECN) have announced the achievement of 26.3% efficiency on a transparent perovskite solar cell combined with a crystalline silicon solar cell.At the silicon PV/nPV conference in Lausanne in mid-March, researchers from Solliance introduced its latest achievement, a perovskite solar cell with 93% near infrared transparency. At the same event, ECN demonstrated that stacking this cell on top of a silicon cell with its metal wrap through heterojunction technology, could achieve a cell efficiency of 26.3% ...

