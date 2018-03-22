Rio Tinto has agreed to sell its 75% interest in the Winchester South coal development project in Queensland, Australia, to Whitehaven Coal Limited for $200m. The total consideration comprises $150m payable to Rio on the date of completion and a further unconditional payment of $50m payable 12 months after completion. Chief executive officer Jean-Sebastien Jacques said: "We believe this agreement for the sale of Winchester South represents the best option for the future development of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...