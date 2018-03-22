WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name SUE MACDONALD

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 534 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 534



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-20 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 596 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 596



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-20 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVE STEWART

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 698 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 698



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-20 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name BOB MACDONALD

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 450 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 450



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-20 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name STEVE WAYMAN

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT INTEGRATION



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 658 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 658



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-20 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANDREW STEWART

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 441 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 441



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-20 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 1390 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 1390



NIL e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-20 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

