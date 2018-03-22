sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 22

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.

SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL534
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		534

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-20
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.

SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL596
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		596

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-20
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVE STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.

SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL698
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		698

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-20
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name BOB MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.

SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL450
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		450

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-20
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name STEVE WAYMAN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT INTEGRATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.

SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL658
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		658

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-20
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.

SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL441
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		441

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-20
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.

SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL1390
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		1390

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-20
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2015 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.

SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL990
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		990

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-20
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

