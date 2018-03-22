Last year, the Chinese module maker shipped 9.8 GW, and achieved revenue of $4.0 billion. Both gross and net profit, however, declined due to lower ASPs, higher polysilicon prices and increased output from OEM partners.Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was able to deliver a strong performance in shipments and sales in 2017 with around 9,807 MW in shipped products and 26.47 billion CNY (around $4.0 billion) in total turnover. This compares to 6,656 MW and 21.40 billion CNY in 2016 and represents a year-on-year growth of 47.3% and 23.7%, respectively - representing the company's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...