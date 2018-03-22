Investments in new large-scale solar energy projects in Spain are expected to surpass €4 billion over the next two years. Meanwhile, the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha is planning to reduce the time frame for the authorization process for solar and renewables from 12 to 9 months.Environmental and government authorities across all Spanish regions are currently reviewing project proposals with a combined capacity of around 20 GW, according to the Spanish solar association UNEF. As revealed by the organization's president José Donoso, in a hearing with the Committee of Energy, Tourism ...

