DGAP-Media / 2018-03-22 / 13:05 *Press release * Munich, 22th March 2018 *Roll-out of Fix&Foxi in the United States and Latin America Olympusat Inc. adds Fix&Foxi Channel to its portfolio * The children and family channel Fix&Foxi will be aired on the OTT platform Vemox of Olympusat Inc. Olympusat Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, has annouced the conclusion of a content distribution agreement with Your Family Entertainment AG and will air the children and family channel Fix&Foxi on Vemox, the company's OTT TV solution. Olympusat Inc. currently offers live TV channels and thousand hours of VOD content to subscribers across the United States. After winning the prestigious Eutelsat TV Awards as best Children's Channel 2016, the addition of Fix&Foxi Channel to Olympusat Inc. OTT platform Vemox is a big step in the international roll-out of the Channel. Fix&Foxi channel is hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes and has a blend of 2d, CGI animated and live action shows for kids and their families with classic characters, first runs and brand new shows which are perfectly designed for children and families in the United States and Latin America. YFE owns a comprehensive catalogue consisting out of more than 3.500 high quality half-hours of program. The content is both entertaining and educational with new shows every month that kids from 3-13 years, teens and the whole family will equally enjoy. Fix&Foxi Channel is a growing international kids channel occupying a clear market position that fills a gap and complements other services. Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales says: "We are delighted to conclude this new partnership and look forward to bringing our blend of quality entertainment and edutainment to children and families with Olympusat. This launch of Fix & Foxi Channel continues the expansion of the brand, which is now engaging kids in more than 20 countries worldwide." "Olympusat Inc., is very delighted to announce this new partnership with Your Family Entertainment group. VEMOX audiences now have the children TV channel Fix&Foxi as part of their ideal television experience," said Aurora Bacquerie, VP of Channel Acquisition. "With this new networks addition, VEMOX is one of the OTT platform options where value continues to improve." *About Olympusat Inc.* Based in West Palm Beach, FL, Olympusat is one of the largest independent media corporations specializing in ownership, distribution, production and technical services. The company has established itself as a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its SD and HD Spanish and English-language television networks, among them the top-rated Spanish-language movie channel Cine Mexicano, the popular Ultra HD Plex, and a distinctive Faith & Family and Specialty Suite representing some of the biggest networks in the industry. Recently Olympusat has launched VEMOX, the white label OTT TV Everywhere B2B solution, available through Consolidated Communications on Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV, iOS and Android mobile devices. Accessible also on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick platforms. *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with its headquarter in Munich, was one founder of the first German private broadcaster, Sat.1, in 1984, contributed to the development of children's morning programming on Super RTL and is one of the founding members of Association of Private Broadcasters and Telemedia (VPRT). In addition, YFE is the producer and license distributor for high-quality programs for children and the whole family and has one of the largest broadcaster-independent program libraries in Europe. Its stock of programs includes well-known and beloved series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". Since 2007, YFE operates the award-winning yourfamily Pay TV children's channel which is named "Fix&Foxi" since December 2014 and has established itself worldwide. The channels are available as well in GAS-Region (German) as in Africa (English and French), Middle East (Arabic and English) and America (Spanish and English). RiC commenced broadcasting operations as a Free TV channel in September 2012 with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates 20 mobile TV broadcasters on the Hutchison 3 TV platform. YFE is headed by Dr. Stefan Piëch. *Contact:* Your Family Entertainment AG Christian Zeitelhack Tel: +49 89 997271-74 Fax: +49 89 997271-91 Email: christian.zeitelhack@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv [1] www.fixundfoxi.tv [2] www.rictv.de [3] End of Media Release Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG Key word(s): TV/Radio 2018-03-22 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Contact: Your Family Entertainment AG Christian Zeitelhack Tel: +49 89 997271-74 Fax: +49 89 997271-91 Email: christian.zeitelhack@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv www.fixundfoxi.tv www.rictv.de

