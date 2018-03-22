Regulatory News:

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of

shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting March 21, 2018 2,633,815,622 2,775,261,729

A total number of 2,790,985,725 voting rights were attached to the 2,633,815,622 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

15,723,996 voting rights attached to the 15,723,996 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

