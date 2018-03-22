RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner

WOKING, England, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, RevM, the growth-driven inbound marketing and sales agency, announced that it has become a Gold Certified HubSpot Agency Partner in less than a year. HubSpot , a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer experience platform, works with Agency Partners to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.

RevM helps growth-focused businesses to transform their lead generation and digital marketing. Working with clients who are frustrated by the number of sales leads that convert into revenue and who struggle to generate the right-fit marketing leads, RevM leverages the inbound marketing approach to attract, convert, close and delight its customers' prospects.

Founder and Managing Director of RevM, Carl Davies, said: "Over the past year, we have grown our business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. We work with businesses who are passionate about growth to apply those same inbound strategies to their marketing and sales. We recognise smart marketing technology as the enabling force behind our ability to push the limits and break new growth boundaries."

RevM harnesses real-time lead intelligence by implementing the most advanced marketing and CRM automation technology. This facilitates detailed insights into what content the buyer has engaged with and indicates their propensity to buy. With fiveyears of in-depth HubSpot skills and experience, RevM are able to help its clients engage with prospects at different stages of the buyer's journey to ensure an effective lead generation marketing process.

HubSpot Channel Account Manager, Stephen Higgins, said: "We are thrilled to see RevM achieve such rapid growth to Gold Tier Certification in officially just eight months. Their team have many years of HubSpot experience across multiple industries and geographies, and their agile approach to inbound makes them a company that businesses everywhere can learn from. Watching them transform their agency with inbound at such a growth rate has been a rewarding experience."

RevM is a growth-driven inbound marketing, inbound sales, and Gold Certified HubSpot Agency Partner that helps organisations to transform using intelligent revenue-driven approaches. Leveraging the latest technologies, RevM provides HubSpot marketing and sales software, outsourced digital marketing and content creation, as well as, services for lead generation, content marketing, lead nurturing, growth-driven website design and build, customer acquisition and client engagement.

Founded in 2017 by marketing leader and technologist, Carl Davies, the agency is based in Woking, Surrey, and has an impressive and diverse client base in the UK, North America, Canada, Asia, and Australia.

