Solargiga Energy has recorded a net profit of CNY 107.5 million ($16.96 million) for the year to the end of December 2017, from a net loss of CNY 239.149 million in the preceding 12-month period. Annual revenue rose 32.4% on the year to CNY 999.6 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit CNY 433.7 million, from CNY 130.9 million in 2016, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. By the end of 2017, the company's monocrystalline silicon ingot production capacity stood at 1.2 GW, on top of an additional 1.2 GW of wafer output. Its annual ...

