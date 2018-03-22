sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,019 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0NAKN ISIN: KYG8268W1024 Ticker-Symbol: 3FV 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,019
0,027
15:48
0,019
0,027
16:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD
SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD0,0190,00 %