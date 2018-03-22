MetalNRG Plc - US Cobalt Sale Agreement

MetalNRG currently holds 15.38% of US Cobalt Pty Limited and has agreed to the sale of its interest to Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX), a Perth based resources company, listed on the ASX securities exchange;

Subject to due diligence and transaction completion MetalNRG to receive 21,719,457 shares in Tyranna, at a nominal value of AU$ 0.017 cents, for the full 15.38% interest MetalNRG holds in US Cobalt Pty Ltd;

Tyranna has a current market capitalization of AU$14.2 million, and its shares are currently trading at AU$ 0.025 cents per share;

At the current Tyranna share price MetalNRG's 21,719,457 TYX shares would be valued at AU$542,986 or £300,000 at current exchange rates;

MetalNRG has agreed to a 6 months trading hold on 25% of its holding in Tyranna;

Further information on the transaction can be found on the Tyranna web site, http://www.tyrannaresources.com/ .

Rolf Gerritsen, MetalNRG's Chief Executive Officer, commented from Perth: ""I am delighted to announce this sale agreement in respect of our interest in US Cobalt which will add a significant amount to the working capital of MetalNRG at an important time in our development and growth.

Tyranna Resources are in a good position to drive shareholder value through the US Cobalt interest and with our shareholding we look forward to following the company's developments.

We now move on to further build our company as outlined in our strategic update of 23 February 2018. This is an exciting time for MetalNRG with numerous initiatives already underway."

Key Commercial Terms

Terms include: