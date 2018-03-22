Carnival PLC - Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

Record first quarter earnings and revenues

Carnival Corporation & plc today reported its results for the first quarter ended February28, 2018. The results of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc have been consolidated and include results on a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis.

1Q Highlights

• 1Q U.S. GAAP net income of $391 million, or $0.54 diluted EPS, higher than $352 million, or $0.48 diluted EPS for the prior year

• 1Q adjusted net income of $375 million, or $0.52 EPS, higher than adjusted net income of $279 million, or $0.38 EPS for the prior year (adjusted net income excludes unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives and other net charges, totaling $16 million in net gains for 1Q 2018 and $73 million in net gains for 1Q 2017)

• 1Q net revenue yields in constant currency increased 3.9% compared to prior year, better than December guidance of up 1.5 to 2.5%

• 1Q net cruise costs excluding fuel per available lower berth day ("ALBD') in constant currency increased 1.0% from prior year, better than December guidance of up 2.0 to 3.0% principally due to the timing of expenses between quarters

• Changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) decreased earnings by $0.04 per share, offset by an increase in earnings due to changes in currency exchange rates of $0.04 per share

Outlook

• At this time, cumulative advanced bookings for the remainder of 2018 are in line with the prior year at higher prices

• FY 2018 net revenue yields in constant currency are expected to be up approximately 2.5% compared to the prior year, in line with December guidance

• FY 2018 net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency are expected to be up approximately 1.0% compared to the prior year, also in line with December guidance

• Changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and currency exchange rates are expected to increase earnings by 0.10 per share compared to December guidance

• FY 2018 adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.40, compared to FY 2017 adjusted EPS of $3.82

• 2Q 2018 adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.56 to $0.60, compared to $0.52 in 2Q 2017

President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald commenting on these results:

"We are off to a strong start to the year achieving another quarter of record earnings on record revenues and exceeding the high end of guidance. This strong operational execution affirms our efforts to create demand in excess of measured capacity growth and exceed guest expectations once onboard. Our guest experience efforts, coupled with our ongoing marketing and public relations programs are clearly accelerating cruise demand across the board to drive cruise ticket prices higher.'

"The booking strength achieved during this year's wave season, outpacing even last year's record levels, demonstrates sustained strong demand for our world's leading cruise brands and delivers further confidence in our raised earnings guidance. We remain on track to achieve double-digit return on invested capital while continuing to return cash to shareholders through ongoing share repurchases and dividend growth.'

Conference Call

The company has scheduled a conference call with analysts at 10:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. GMT) today to discuss its 2018 first quarter results. This call can be listened to live, and additional information can be obtained, via Carnival Corporation & plc's website at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com .

Carnival Corporation &plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations inNorth America,Australia, Europeand Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line,Seabourn, P&O Cruises(Australia),Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises(UK) and Cunard, as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 102 ships with 231,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 20 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2023.Carnival Corporation &plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaskaand the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both theNew Yorkand London Stock Exchanges,Carnival Corporation &plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies' in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing Ocean Medallion', a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platformcapable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com , www.princess.com , www.hollandamerica.com , www.seabourn.com , www.pocruises.com.au , www.costacruise.com , www.aida.de , www.pocruises.com , www.cunard.com , and www.fathom.org .

Cautionary Note Concerning Factors That May Affect Future Results

Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc and their respective subsidiaries are referred to collectively in this document as "Carnival Corporation & plc," "our," "us" and "we." Some of the statements, estimates or projections contained in this document are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to us, including some statements concerning future results, outlooks, plans, goals and other events which have not yet occurred. These statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed forward-looking. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these statements by using words like "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "depends," "expect," "goal," "anticipate," "forecast," "project," "future," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "target," "indicate," "outlook," and similar expressions of future intent or the negative of such terms.

Forward-looking statements include those statements that relate to our outlook and financial position including, but not limited to, statements regarding:

• Net revenue yields • Net cruise costs, excluding fuel per available lower berth day • Booking levels • Estimates of ship depreciable lives and residual values • Pricing and occupancy • Goodwill, ship and trademark fair values • Interest, tax and fuel expenses • Liquidity • Currency exchange rates • Adjusted earnings per share

Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. This note contains important cautionary statements of the known factors that we consider could materially affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial position. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

The demand for cruises may decline due to adverse world events impacting the ability or desire of people to travel, including conditions affecting the safety and security of travel, government regulations and requirements, and decline in consumer confidence

Incidents, such as ship incidents, security incidents, the spread of contagious diseases and threats thereof, adverse weather conditions or other natural disasters and the related adverse publicity affecting our reputation and the health, safety, security and satisfaction of guests and crew

Changes in and compliance with laws and regulations relating to environment, health, safety, security, data privacy and protection, tax and anti-corruption under which we operate may lead to litigations, enforcement actions, fines, or penalties

Disruptions and other damages to our information technology and other networks and operations, breaches in data security, lapses in data privacy, and failure to keep pace with developments in technology

Ability to recruit, develop and retain qualified shipboard personnel who live on ships away from home for extended periods of time

Increases in fuel prices and availability of fuel supply

Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates

Overcapacity and competition in the cruise ship and land-based vacation industry

Continuing financial viability of our travel agent distribution system, air service providers and other key vendors in our supply chain, as well as reductions in the availability of, and increases in the prices for, the services and products provided by these vendors

Inability to implement our shipbuilding programs and ship repairs, maintenance and refurbishments on terms that are favorable or consistent with our expectations, as well as increases to our repairs and maintenance expenses and refurbishment costs as our fleet ages

Geographic regions in which we try to expand our business may be slow to develop and ultimately not develop how we expect

The ordering of the risk factors set forth above is not intended to reflect our indication of priority or likelihood.

Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange rules, we expressly disclaim any obligation to disseminate, after the date of this document, any updates or revisions to any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

February 28, 2018 2017 Revenues Cruise Passenger ticket $ 3,148 $ 2,804 Onboard and other 1,071 978 Tour and other 13 9 4,232 3,791 Operating Costs and Expenses Cruise Commissions, transportation and other 663 569 Onboard and other 140 125 Payroll and related 558 519 Fuel 359 297 Food 264 251 Other ship operating 711 661 Tour and other 14 13 2,709 2,435 Selling and administrative 616 549 Depreciation and amortization 488 439 3,813 3,423 Operating Income 419 368 Nonoperating Income (Expense) Interest income 3 2 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (48) (51) Gains on fuel derivatives, net (a) 16 27 Other income, net 1 8 (28) (14) Income Before Income Taxes 390 354 Income Tax Expense, Net - (2) Net Income $ 391 $ 352 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.48 Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.45 $ 0.35 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 717 725 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 719 728 (a) During the three months ended February 28, 2018 and 2017, our gains on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains of $32 million and $72 million and realized (losses) of $(16) million and $(45) million, respectively.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except par values) February 28,

2018 November 30,

2017 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 453 $ 395 Trade and other receivables, net 345 312 Inventories 394 387 Prepaid expenses and other 475 502 Total current assets 1,667 1,596 Property and Equipment, Net 35,027 34,430 Goodwill 3,014 2,967 Other Intangibles 1,198 1,200 Other Assets 535 585 $ 41,441 $ 40,778 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 1,108 $ 485 Current portion of long-term debt 1,006 1,717 Accounts payable 795 762 Accrued liabilities and other 1,653 1,877 Customer deposits 4,288 3,958 Total current liabilities 8,851 8,800 Long-Term Debt 7,445 6,993 Other Long-Term Liabilities 764 769 Shareholders' Equity Common stock of Carnival Corporation, $0.01 par value; 1,960 sharesauthorized; 656

shares at 2018 and 655 shares at 2017 issued 7 7 Ordinary shares of Carnival plc, $1.66 par value; 217 shares at 2018 and 2017 issued 358 358 Additional paid-in capital 8,708 8,690 Retained earnings 23,360 23,292 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,486) (1,782) Treasury stock, 122 shares at 2018 and 2017 of Carnival Corporation and 35 shares at 2018

and 32 shares at 2017 of Carnival plc, at cost (6,565) (6,349) Total shareholders' equity 24,382 24,216 $ 41,441 $ 40,778

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC OTHER INFORMATION Three Months Ended

February 28, 2018 2017 STATISTICAL INFORMATION ALBDs (in thousands) (a) 20,462 20,024 Occupancy percentage (b) 104.7 % 104.6 % Passengers carried (in thousands) 2,860 2,769 Fuel consumption in metric tons (in thousands) 821 818 Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs 40.1 40.9 Fuel cost per metric ton consumed $ 437 $ 362 Currencies (USD to 1) AUD $ 0.78 $ 0.75 CAD $ 0.79 $ 0.76 EUR $ 1.21 $ 1.06 GBP $ 1.37 $ 1.24 RMB $ 0.15 $ 0.15 CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in millions) Cash from operations $ 1,064 $ 932 Capital expenditures $ 574 $ 412 Dividends paid $ 323 $ 254

Notes to Statistical Information (a) ALBD is a standard measure of passenger capacity for the period that we use to approximate rate and capacity variances and is based on consistently applied formulas that we use to perform analyses to determine the main non-capacity driven factors that cause our cruise revenues and expenses to vary. ALBDs assume that each cabin we offer for sale accommodates two passengers and is computed by multiplying passenger capacity by revenue-producing ship operating days in the period. (b) In accordance with cruise industry practice, occupancy is calculated using a denominator of ALBDs, which assumes two passengers per cabin even though some cabins can accommodate three or more passengers. Percentages in excess of 100% indicate that on average more than two passengers occupied some cabins.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Consolidated gross and net revenue yields were computed by dividing the gross and net cruise revenues by ALBDs as follows: Three Months Ended February 28, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2018 2018

Constant

Dollar 2017 Passenger ticket revenues $ 3,148 $ 2,999 $ 2,804 Onboard and other revenues 1,071 1,038 978 Gross cruise revenues 4,219 4,037 3,782 Less cruise costs Commissions, transportation and other (663) (621) (569) Onboard and other (140) (135) (125) (803) (756) (694) Net passenger ticket revenues 2,485 2,378 2,235 Net onboard and other revenues 931 903 853 Net cruise revenues $ 3,416 $ 3,280 $ 3,088 ALBDs 20,461,582 20,461,582 20,024,045 Gross revenue yields $ 206.20 $ 197.29 $ 188.87 % increase 9.2 % 4.5 % Net revenue yields $ 166.95 $ 160.32 $ 154.22 % increase 8.3 % 4.0 % Net passenger ticket revenue yields $ 121.46 $ 116.21 $ 111.60 % increase 8.8 % 4.1 % Net onboard and other revenue yields $ 45.50 $ 44.11 $ 42.62 % increase 6.8 % 3.5 %

Three Months Ended February 28, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2018 2018

Constant

Currency 2017 Net passenger ticket revenues $ 2,485 $ 2,374 $ 2,235 Net onboard and other revenues 931 906 853 Net cruise revenues $ 3,416 $ 3,280 $ 3,088 ALBDs 20,461,582 20,461,582 20,024,045 Net revenue yields $ 166.95 $ 160.31 $ 154.22 % increase 8.3 % 3.9 % Net passenger ticket revenue yields $ 121.46 $ 116.04 $ 111.60 % increase 8.8 % 4.0 % Net onboard and other revenue yields $ 45.50 $ 44.27 $ 42.62 % increase 6.8 % 3.9 % (See Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Consolidated gross and net cruise costs and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD were computed by dividing the gross

and net cruise costs and net cruise costs excluding fuel by ALBDs as follows: Three Months Ended February 28, (dollars in millions, except costs per ALBD) 2018 2018

Constant

Dollar 2017 Cruise operating expenses $ 2,695 $ 2,587 $ 2,422 Cruise selling and administrative

expenses 610 587 546 Gross cruise costs 3,305 3,175 2,968 Less cruise costs included above Commissions, transportation and other (663) (621) (569) Onboard and other (140) (135) (125) (Losses) gains on ship sales and impairments (16) (16) - Restructuring expenses - - - Other - - 1 Net cruise costs 2,485 2,402 2,275 Less fuel (359) (359) (297) Net cruise costs excluding fuel $ 2,127 $ 2,044 $ 1,978 ALBDs 20,461,582 20,461,582 20,024,045 Gross cruise costs per ALBD $ 161.51 $ 155.16 $ 148.24 % increase 9.0 % 4.7 % Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD $ 103.92 $ 99.84 $ 98.81 % increase 5.2 % 1.0 %

Three Months Ended February 28, (dollars in millions, except costs per ALBD) 2018 2018

Constant

Currency 2017 Net cruise costs excluding fuel $ 2,127 $ 2,042 $ 1,978 ALBDs 20,461,582 20,461,582 20,024,045 Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD $ 103.92 $ 99.81 $ 98.81 % increase 5.2 % 1.0 % (See Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Three Months Ended

February 28, (in millions, except per share data) 2018 2017 Net income U.S. GAAP net income $ 391 $ 352 Unrealized (gains) losses on fuel derivatives, net (32) (72) (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments 16 - Restructuring expenses - - Other - (1) Adjusted net income $ 375 $ 279 Weighted-average shares outstanding 719 728 Earnings per share U.S. GAAP earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.48 Unrealized (gains) losses on fuel derivatives, net (0.05) (0.10) (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments 0.02 - Restructuring expenses - - Other - - Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.38

Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use net cruise revenues per ALBD ("net revenue yields"), net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measures of our cruise segments' and the company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided along with U.S. GAAP gross cruise revenues per ALBD ("gross revenue yields"), gross cruise costs per ALBD and U.S. GAAP net income and U.S. GAAP earnings per share.

Net revenue yields and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD enable us to separate the impact of predictable capacity or ALBD changes from price and other changes that affect our business. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and expanded insight to measure our revenue and cost performance as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP consolidated financial statements.

Under U.S. GAAP, the realized and unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives not qualifying as fuel hedges are recognized currently in earnings. We believe that unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives are not an indication of our earnings performance since they relate to future periods and may not ultimately be realized in our future earnings. Therefore, we believe it is more meaningful for the unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives to be excluded from our net income and earnings per share and, accordingly, we present adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share excluding these unrealized gains and losses.

We believe that gains and losses on ship sales, impairment charges, restructuring and other expenses are not part of our core operating business and are not an indication of our future earnings performance. Therefore, we believe it is more meaningful for gains and losses on ship sales, impairment charges, and restructuring and other non-core gains and charges to be excluded from our net income and earnings per share and, accordingly, we present adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share excluding these items.

The presentation of our non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is possible that our non-GAAP financial measures may not be exactly comparable to the like-kind information presented by other companies, which is a potential risk associated with using these measures to compare us to other companies.

Net revenue yields are commonly used in the cruise industry to measure a company's cruise segment revenue performance and for revenue management purposes. We use "net cruise revenues" rather than "gross cruise revenues" to calculate net revenue yields.We believe that net cruise revenues is a more meaningful measure in determining revenue yield than gross cruise revenues because it reflects the cruise revenues earned net of our most significant variable costs, which are travel agent commissions, cost of air and other transportation, certain other costs that are directly associated with onboard and other revenues and credit and debit card fees.

Net passenger ticket revenues reflect gross passenger ticket revenues, net of commissions, transportation and other costs.

Net onboard and other revenues reflect gross onboard and other revenues, net of onboard and other cruise costs.

Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD is the measure we use to monitor our ability to control our cruise segments' costs rather than gross cruise costs per ALBD.We exclude the same variable costs that are included in the calculation of net cruise revenues as well as fuel expense to calculate net cruise costs without fuel to avoid duplicating these variable costs in our non-GAAP financial measures. Substantially all of our net cruise costs excluding fuel are largely fixed, except for the impact of changing prices, once the number of ALBDs has been determined.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Data

We have not provided a reconciliation of forecasted gross cruise revenues to forecasted net cruise revenues or forecasted gross cruise costs to forecasted net cruise costs without fuel or forecasted U.S. GAAP net income to forecasted adjusted net income or forecasted U.S. GAAP earnings per share to forecasted adjusted earnings per share because preparation of meaningful U.S. GAAP forecasts of gross cruise revenues, gross cruise costs, net income and earnings per share would require unreasonable effort. We are unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, the future movement of foreign exchange rates and fuel prices. While we forecast realized gains and losses on fuel derivatives by applying current Brent prices to the derivatives that settle in the forecast period, we do not forecast the impact of unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives because we do not believe they are an indication of our future earnings performance. We are unable to determine the future impact of gains or losses on ships sales, restructuring expenses and other non-core gains and charges.

Constant Dollar and Constant Currency

Our operations primarily utilize the U.S. dollar, Australian dollar, euro and sterling as functional currencies to measure results and financial condition. Functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar subject us to foreign currency translational risk. Our operations also have revenues and expenses that are in currencies other than their functional currency, which subject us to foreign currency transactional risk.

We report net revenue yields, net passenger revenue yields, net onboard and other revenue yields and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD on a "constant dollar" and "constant currency" basis assuming the 2018 periods' currency exchange rates have remained constant with the 2017 periods' rates. These metrics facilitate a comparative view for the changes in our business in an environment with fluctuating exchange rates.

Constant dollar reporting removes only the impact of changes in exchange rates on the translation of our operations.

Constant currency reporting removes the impact of changes in exchange rates on the translation of our operations (as in constant dollar) plus the transactional impact of changes in exchange rates from revenues and expenses that are denominated in a currency other than the functional currency.

Examples :

The translation of our operations with functional currencies other than U.S. dollar to our U.S. dollar reporting currency results in decreases in reported U.S. dollar revenues and expenses if the U.S. dollar strengthens against these foreign currencies and increases in reported U.S. dollar revenues and expenses if the U.S. dollar weakens against these foreign currencies.

Our operations have revenue and expense transactions in currencies other than their functional currency. If their functional currency strengthens against these other currencies, it reduces the functional currency revenues and expenses. If the functional currency weakens against these other currencies, it increases the functional currency revenues and expenses.

