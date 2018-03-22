Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2018) - 92 Resources Corp. (TSXV: NTY) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G2) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration and analysis update for its 100% owned Golden metallurgical silica and Frac Sand Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located near Golden, BC, Canada. During the summer of 2017, a program of mapping and sampling of the Mount Wilson Formation ("MWF") was completed to assess its potential for both, high-purity silica and frac sand.

Qualified persons of 92 Resources Corp. chose 11 samples from the 53 available for possible frac sand determinations. The criteria used was based on high metallurgical silica grades, low deleterious element grades, especially barium and iron, at least medium sand grain size, and visual estimates of friability.

This preliminary test provides sufficient confidence to complete frac sand testing on many of the 2017 samples not tested yet. These samples were not initially chosen on visual estimates of friability and favourable grain size but due to lower reported silica and higher but still low deleterious element grades. It is very likely that frac sand material can be sourced from many if not most of these remaining samples.

Additionally, and as previously released, the property confirmed its high-purity silica potential. Highlights include:

10 of the 60 samples assayed greater than 99.4% SiO 2 , to a peak of 99.89% SiO 2

, to a peak of 99.89% SiO 22 of the 60 samples assayed greater than 99% SiO 2 with all 22 reporting less than 13 ppm boron.

with all 22 reporting less than 13 ppm boron. Low levels of iron contamination (0.03% to 0.18%), with 18 of 60 samples returning less than 0.06% Fe 2 O 3 and 55 returning less than 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 .

O and 55 returning less than 0.1% Fe O . Low levels of boron contamination, with samples ranging from less than 2 to 40 ppm boron with only one sample reporting over 18 ppm boron.

All but three samples reporting less than 0.01% P 2 O 5 .

O . Majority of the samples were collected from the easily accessible Frenchman's Ridge deposit, where the MWF has been mapped over a strike length of approximately 1.2 km, an over 400 metre width and is interpreted to be at least 50 metres thick. This deposit occurs less than 5 kilometres from Golden B.C.

The results of the program demonstrate the Property hosts a mature sandstone and quartzite characterized by high-quality and high-purity silica which outcrops over a considerable strike lengths and thicknesses. These results indicate that in addition to the Property's metallurgical silica potential, it also has the potential to become a supplier to the burgeoning frac sand industry.

The chosen samples, previously sent to Loring Laboratory Ltd. in Calgary, Alberta were crushed using a wide spaced steel jaw crusher, then a portion was further manually disaggregated using rubber mortar and pestle, with direct pressure only and no lateral motion. After viewing the results, 8 samples were considered sufficiently easy to disaggregate to continue testing. Upon completion of washing and hydraulic baffling to further increase separation and rounding, the disaggregated fraction was weighed then sieved to +20, 20-40, 40-40, 70-140 and -40 mesh fractions. 2 samples were too fine grained and also did not disaggregate well in the + 70 size range. 6 samples passed all tests and produced frac sand sized grains with sufficient roundness and sphericity to be considered potentially merchantable.

Of the -20 mesh sieved sand, the 20-40 fraction ranged from 6.5% to 34%, 40-70 from 18% to 53%, 70-140 from 16% to 30.5% and the -140 fraction from 8.4% to 36%. On a 0 to 10 scale, sphericity varied from 0.7 to 0.9 and roundness varied from 0.4 to 0.7. Generally, the larger size fractions have greater sphericity and roundness values.

The best results were from 2 samples adjacent to the Mt. Moberly silica mine property with the remainder from the southern ½ of the Frenchman's Ridge deposit.

Background

92 Resources Inc. is focussed on the exploration and development of strategic metals for the burgeoning 'new age' energy markets. Frac sand is instrumental in oil and gas reservoir recovery optimization, while high-purity, metallurgical silica is used in the ever-growing solar panel industry.

In early 2014, the Company acquired a 100-per-cent interest in an initial 807.77-hectare area adjacent to south boundary the Mt. Moberly mine and over Frenchman's Ridge. The property has now been expanded six-fold to over 5000 hectares, to cover logistically favourable ground with quartzite-sandstone exposures.

The claims lie within three kilometres east and extend up to fifteen kilometres northeast and south of Golden, B.C., a regional transportation centre that has the Trans-Canada Highway, Highway 95 (which runs south through the US into Mexico), major rail yard facilities and related infrastructure within, or near its boundaries.

The newly expanded Golden Silica Property now brackets or abuts both, the operational Moberly Mine, which is owned by Calgary-based Northern Silica Corporation (formerly owned by Heemskirk Canada Ltd.) that is now producing frac sand, and the Horse Creek metallurgical silica mine, being developed by Hi Test Sand. Inc.

Silicon dioxide (SiO 2 ), also known as silica, has many applications, depending on purity. High-grade silicon metal and polysilicon are used in many high-technology applications, including microelectronics, computer chips and solar panels. The global demand and requirements for metallurgical silica and frac sand continues to grow rapidly, making the strategically positioned Golden Frac Sand Project a very important corporate asset.

Leopold Lindinger, P. Geo, a qualified person in accordance with NI 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical information in this news release.

