Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has completed holes 7 to 9 of the 2018 Phase III diamond drill program on the Gold Drop Property, located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The holes 7 through 9 of the current program have now been successfully completed for a total of 203.61 metres. All 3 drill holes were designed to explore a previously undrilled section under the 2017 trench. All of the reported intervals are core length.

DDCOD18-7 - intersected a mineralized zone totaling 5.75 metres core length with a 2.00 metre quartz vein interval.

DDCOD18-8 - intersected a 18.25 metre mineralized zone consisting of a 1.71 metre vein interval and altered/silicified granodiorite cross cut by numerous quartz stringers/veinlets. The veinlets carry pyrite and have strong mineralization envelopes

DDCOD18-9 - intersected two mineralized zones. The first is a 12.99 metre zone with a 0.6 metre quartz vein intercept. The second is a 5.05 metre mineralized zone with a 1.85 metre quartz vein intercept.

The core is being split and will be sent to Vancouver to be analyzed for gold and other elements.

The current program is targeting the C.O.D. Vein in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. The drill has now been moved to the east side of the vein where it will explore the southern extent of the trench.

Drilling in 2017 included Hole COD17-14 grading 4.59 grams per tonne gold and 38.64 grams per tonne silver over 16.03 metres core length with a high-grade core grading 10.96 grams per tonne gold and 89.86 grams per tonne silver over 5.97 metres of core length.

The company has an excellent interactive 3D Model of Gold Drop drill hole intercepts available on its website.

