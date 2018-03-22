Alba Mineral Resources won a five-year extension to its Amitsoq graphite licence in Greenland, the company said on Thursday. The mineral exploration and development company currently holds 90% ownership of the licence, with an option for 100% ownership, for which the standard expenditure commitment has been reduced to zero by the government of Greenland. George Frangeskides, executive chairman of Alba Mineral Resources, said: "We are grateful to the government of Greenland for the continuing ...

