The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 21 March 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1275.89 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1267.22 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1286.23 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1277.55 'XD' p

"*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

"

source: Interactive Data

