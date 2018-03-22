sprite-preloader
22.03.2018 | 16:43
PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, March 22

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT') hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 March 2018 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 75,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made today, 22 March 2018, at a price of 1316.25p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 92,268,158 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 434,479 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: David Holland, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries - 22 March 2018

END


© 2018 PR Newswire