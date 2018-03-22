Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2018-03-22 / 16:12 Media release March 22, 2018 *Bellevue's Entrepreneur funds win Lipper Awards * *Two funds from Bellevue's Entrepreneur family of funds, BB Entrepreneur Europe Small and BB Entrepreneur Switzerland, have won Lipper Fund Awards for 2018, in addition to other distinctions. Bellevue Asset Management is pleased that its Entrepreneur investment strategies have won multiples awards just as they did in 2017.* At this year's Lipper Fund Awards, the BB Entrepreneur Europe Small Fund (ISIN LU0631859229) and the BB Entrepreneur Switzerland Fund (ISIN CH0023244368) were again honored as the best funds in their respective category within the European resp. the Swiss market. The BB Entrepreneur Europe Small Fund won the Lipper Award in the category Europe Small & Mid Cap Equity over five years, while the BB Entrepreneur Switzerland Fund was honored as the best fund in the Swiss equities category over three years. These Lipper Awards are the latest in a string of honors. BB Entrepreneur Europe Small recently earned an "excellent" rating in the category European equity from the German Investment Funds Association (BVI), for example, which is awarded to the top three funds in this category. In the ranking of Finanzen Verlag, a German financial publisher, the fund was ranked number 3. Bellevue Asset Management is a pioneer in the entrepreneur investment theme. It uses a fundamental, research-driven and bottom-up stock-picking process to select the most promising family- or owner-managed opportunities in the stock market. "We are truly pleased to receive these awards. They are an endorsement of our particular approach to entrepreneur investing and clearly motivate us to continue delivering superior performance with all our funds," says Birgitte Olsen, Lead Portfolio Manager for Bellevue's Entrepreneur strategies. Entrepreneur and family-run businesses are distinguished by sound long-term strategies and typically have very strong balance sheets with low levels of debt and above-average equity ratios. They also operate with lean cost structures and short decision-making channels, which gives these companies more flexibility and agility when the economy weakens. Unlike the typical company on the stock market, entrepreneur companies think in generations, not quarters. This long-term mindset emphasizes sustainability and has been proven to generate more predictable and stronger profit streams. Bellevue Asset Management captures these advantages in its investment products. "Employees at entrepreneur companies identify more strongly with their employer than employees at non-entrepreneur companies. And the personal financial engagement of an owner has a positive impact on the overall performance of the business," adds Birgitte Olsen, who has earned a AAA rating from Citywire, the organization's top award for fund manager outperformance. The BB Entrepreneur Europe Small Fund, which invests in small-cap stocks in Europe where an entrepreneur or a founder family holds at least 20% of voting rights, ended 2017 with a performance of 29.0%. This fund manages more than EUR 300 million in assets and has managed to beat its benchmark by no less than 27 percentage points over the past three years (as of December 31, 2017). It has earned a five-star rating from Morningstar. The BB Entrepreneur Switzerland Fund advanced 22.8% in 2017. The benchmark for this fund with CHF 140 million in assets is the SPI, which rose by 19.9% over the same period. *For further information, please contact:* Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / P.O. Box, CH-8700 Küsnacht/Zurich Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00, tch@bellevue.ch www.bellevue.ch [1] *Bellevue Asset Management* Bellevue Asset Management and its sister company StarCapital based in Oberursel outside Frankfurt, Germany are part of Bellevue Group, an independent, Swiss financial group with a registered office in Zurich and a listing on the Swiss Exchange SIX. Bellevue was established in 1993 and has since become a leading investment boutique with a focus on the healthcare sector, specialized equity strategies, multi-asset solutions and global equity and bond funds. Assets under management amount to CHF 12 billion. *Disclaimer: * This document is neither directed to, nor intended for distribution or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation. 