Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On 22nd March 2018 the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices and has approved the Company's 2017 investment projects submitted for a commonly agreed list of investments, the total value of which is over EUR 137.8 million (EUR 129.023 thousand - for electricity sector, - EUR 8.782.73 - natural gas sector).



During 2017 the main works in the electricity sector were renovation and/or modernisation of the 35-6 kV power grid and 0.4 kV power grid, communication and control systems and information systems. In the natural gas sector most of the investment went into installing and upgrading gas pipelines, measuring instruments, software, which is essential for reliable customer service.



All works of the Company are financed by own and borrowed funds. The company will submit to the Commission reports on the implementation of the investments.



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, akvile.adomaityte@eso.lt, tel. +370 684 12130.