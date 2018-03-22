Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA):

Carrefour announces today the placement of US$500 million non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds with a maturity of 6 years due 2024 (the "Bonds"). Concurrently, an affiliate of Carrefour is purchasing cash settled call options over Carrefour shares (the "Call Options") to hedge the economic exposure of Carrefour to pay cash amounts under the Bonds upon any exercise of conversion rights by investors. As the Bonds will only be cash settled, they will not give right to any new or existing Carrefour shares.

The Bonds will be issued at 96.75% of their nominal value on March 27, 2018, the expected settlement-delivery date of the Bonds, and redeemed at par on March 27, 2024. The Bonds will not bear interest (zero-coupon). The nominal value of each Bond will be US$200,000.

The initial conversion price (the "Initial Conversion Price") will represent a conversion premium of 20% over the share reference price. The share reference price (the "Share Reference Price") will be determined as the arithmetic average of Carrefour's daily volume-weighted average share price in euros on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris over the 10 consecutive trading days from March 23, 2018 (inclusive) to April 9, 2018 (the "Reference Share Price Period"). The initial conversion ratio of the Bonds will be determined on April 9, 2018, and will correspond to the nominal value per Bond converted in euros and divided by the Initial Conversion Price (the "Initial Conversion Ratio

The net proceeds of the issue of the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and for the purchase of the Call Options.

It is anticipated that the hedge counterparties to the Call Options will enter into transactions to hedge their respective positions under the Call Options through the sale, purchase of Carrefour shares or any other transactions, on the market and off-market, at any time, and in particular during the Reference Share Price Period and at or around the conversion or redemption of the Bonds.

The Share Reference Price, the Initial Conversion Price and the Initial Conversion Ratio will be announced through a final press release at the end of the Reference Period, expected to take place on or around April 9, 2018.

Carrefour intends to apply for the Bonds to be admitted to trading on the Euronext AccessTM (previously Open Market (marché libre) ofEuronext Paris).

In the context of the offering, Carrefour has agreed to a lock-up undertaking in relation to its shares and equity-linked securities for a period ending 90 calendar days after the settlement and delivery date, subject to certain exceptions.

