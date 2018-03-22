London's FTSE 250 was down 1.6% to 19,354.93 in afternoon trade on Thursday, mirroring broader losses in the market following the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England and amid growing worries about a US trade war. Doorstep lender Provident Financial - which has issued several profit warnings, cut its dividend and seen its CEO depart - was the standout gainer as its rights issue shares started trading on the LSE. IG Group rallied as it said trading revenues surged 30% in a record ...

