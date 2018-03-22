Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 15, 2018 to March 21, 2018:

Code) 15.03.2018 10,000 47.0804 470,804 BATE 15.03.2018 30,000 47.0807 1,412,421 CHIX 15.03.2018 20,000 47.0783 941,566 TRQX 15.03.2018 90,000 47.0837 4,237,533 XPAR 16.03.2018 5,000 47.2425 236,213 BATE 16.03.2018 15,000 47.2510 708,765 CHIX 16.03.2018 10,000 47.2515 472,515 TRQX 16.03.2018 90,000 47.2301 4,250,709 XPAR 19.03.2018 19,564 46.4885 909,501 BATE 19.03.2018 120,000 46.4679 5,576,148 CHIX 19.03.2018 60,000 46.5010 2,790,060 TRQX 19.03.2018 453,652 46.4791 21,085,337 XPAR 20.03.2018 10,000 46.1038 461,038 BATE 20.03.2018 30,000 46.1011 1,383,033 CHIX 20.03.2018 20,000 46.1011 922,022 TRQX 20.03.2018 265,236 45.9855 12,197,010 XPAR 21.03.2018 30,000 46.2907 1,388,722 BATE 21.03.2018 72,500 46.2918 3,356,153 CHIX 21.03.2018 47,500 46.2873 2,198,649 TRQX 21.03.2018 247,684 46.2513 11,455,702 XPAR Total 1,646,136 46.4445 76,453,899

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

