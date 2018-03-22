Neeyamo Inc.: Sony Goes Live with SAP(R) SuccessFactors(R), Powered by Neeyamo

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Neeyamo collaborates with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (SPN), for a successful global deployment of SAP® SuccessFactors® modules - Employee Central and Performance & Goals.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajay Meher, SVP & Head -of IT, Post Production and New Media at Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (SPN) said, "Our collaboration with Neeyamo is an exciting step taken forward in enhancing both HR and employees experience. Neeyamo has been extremely supportive and has envisaged our vision to provide consistent and seamless HR support to our employees across locations. The team's experience with SAP SuccessFactors combined with timely reports and structured governance has made it a smooth transition without disrupting the HR services."

To brief on the engagement, Guhan Ramanan, Vice President at Neeyamo said, "We are excited to be partnered with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (SPN). They are an industry leader, with an impeccable reputation, global reach, complex needs, and their employees are both highly motivated to succeed with Neeyamo and extremely competent. Given that Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (SPN) was already using SAP for their talent management processes, SAP SuccessFactors was the right decision to consolidate, enhance and optimize their HR processes. A phased approach was the best fit for Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (SPN)'s needs. We have gone live with Employee Central, the core HRIS and PM-GM for Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (SPN) and in the process implemented complex and unique Time-off requirements."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo Inc. is a complete provider of end-to-end human resources outsourcing (HRO) services. Neeyamo, an SAP® VAR partner, specializes in SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions. Neeyamo offers implementations of SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions, on-demand administration, and extensions using SAP® HANA® Cloud Platform extensions for SAP® SuccessFactors®. Neeyamo also offers full-scope HR services, global payroll in 150+ countries and background verification services in 198 countries. For more information about Neeyamo, visit www.neeyamo.com.

SOURCE: Neeyamo Inc.