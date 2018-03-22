Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

March 22, 2018 at 19:45 (CET +1)



Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its "Nokia in 2017" annual report

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, Nokia has published its "Nokia in 2017" annual report, which includes audited financial statements, the annual review by the Board of Directors and Nokia's corporate governance statement.

The Form 20-F and "Nokia in 2017" reports will be available in PDF format at http://www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/results-and-reports (http://www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/results-and-reports), along with Nokia's past quarterly and annual financial reports. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the reports free of charge through Nokia's website. The corporate governance statement is available also at http://www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance .



Nokia 2017 Annual Report (http://hugin.info/3009/R/2178339/840735.pdf)



