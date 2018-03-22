Irving Oil, Shell, Enbridge, Energy Safety Canada and BP Set to Share Their OpEx Journeys at IQPC's Conference on Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Resources

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 250 Operations leaders will gather in Calgary at the Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Resources Summit this June 4-6.

Senior executives from Irving Oil, Enbridge, Energy Safety Canada, Toronto Hydro, SaskPower, Suncor, BP, Shell, Veolia and many more will share their expertise and give an inside look at their operations.

More than 40 industry leading speakers are confirmed to attend this year's conference, including:

Mike Baker , Manager, Operational Excellence, Royal Dutch Shell

, Manager, Operational Excellence, Matt DiGeronimo , Vice President, Operations, Veolia

, Vice President, Operations, Hugo Ashkar , Global Risk Manager, BP

, Global Risk Manager, Cynthia Hansen , President, Gas Distribution & Power, Enbridge

, President, Gas Distribution & Power, John Rhind , CEO, Energy Safety Canada

Mark Little, Vice President of Health & Safety at Cenovus said: "I attend every year and it's always a great opportunity to network with peers and get different industry perspectives."

The event offers roundtables, panels, case studies and workshops on a variety of topics, including Human Factors, Personal & Process Safety, Operational Risk Management, Business Transformation, Asset Integrity Management & Digital Operations. Industry professionals have a unique opportunity to learn from Canadian and international experts who have successfully executed on strategy and delivered substantial improvements in operational and business performance.

"I like the operational excellence conference because it is really about the people-to-people and people to-machine interface and how companies can build up and create a highly reliable organization that works with very large assets," says Leigh Mork, Director of Maintenance and Reliability Integration at Suncor, who attends the event every year with his team.

