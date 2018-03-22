Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2018) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) ("Provenance", or the "Company") announces that its shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol 3PG.

The listing of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in addition to the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) will further broaden the potential exposure for the company in markets that understand the resource sector and can recognize promising opportunities in a potentially significant new exploration landscape such as the Company's Yukon property.

The Yukon property consists of 192 Yukon quartz mining claims covering 9,156 acres in the Moosehorn Range area of Yukon approximately 133km SSW of Dawson City. This field season, the Company plans to focus on specific lode gold areas that were identified by last year's work. These targets are within a newly recognized broad northeast-trending zone of faulting and shearing that extends for at least six kilometers across the property and hosts the lode gold discoveries. This gold zone is believed to be the source of the region's rich placer systems that have been in continuous successful ongoing production for more than 30 years.

With the understanding gained last season of the gold system on the property and the anticipated near term closing of the Company's 25 cent private placement, the Company is looking forward to a busy and rewarding 2018 exploration season.

For further information, sponsorship or funding enquires please visit the Company's website at http://www.provenancegold.com or contact Rob Clark @ rclark@provenancegold.com.

Rauno Perttu, P. Geo., a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has reviewed and approved the contents of this News Release.

On behalf of the Board,

Provenance Gold Corp.

Rauno Perttu, Chief Executive Officer

