Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-22 20:09 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company or "Lietuvos energija") identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



The Company publishes audited consolidated annual report and consolidated and company financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.



Key indicators of Lietuvos Energija group for 2017:



-- The Group's revenue amounted to EUR 1 101 million, which is only 0,1 % less compared to EUR 1,102 million earned during 2016. This followed from reduction in energy and gas transmission and distribution prices for customers; -- Operating expenses amounted to EUR 132 million, which is 3% or EUR 4 million less compared to EUR 136 million during 2016. Lower operating expenses resulted from the improvement of operational efficiency; -- The Group's adjusted EBITDA increased by 2% and totalled EUR 239 million compared to EUR 235 million during 2016. The main factors causing this change included a higher EBITDA of electricity and gas distribution activity, lower operating expenses and improved operational efficiency; -- Adjusted return on equity (ROE) remained high and was equal to 9,8 % compared to 9% in 2016; -- The Group's adjusted net profit amounted to EUR 130 million, which is almost 10,6% more compared to EUR 118 million during 2016; -- Investments amounted to EUR 253 million, which is 5% more compared to EUR 241 million during 2016.



