Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H. C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference on April 8-10 at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix, will deliver a live presentation on the Company's pipeline and business activities and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link to register for the conference (www.hcwevents.com). Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event: H. C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference

Presentation Date: April 9, 2018

Presentation Time: Monday, 2:35PM UTC

Location: Salon Atlantique; Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use, has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. OTX-TP (travoprost insert) is in Phase 3 clinical development for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The Company's earlier stage assets include OTX-TIC, a sustained release travoprost intracameral implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release intravitreal implants for the treatment of retinal diseases. These implants include the development of OTX-TKI, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), and, in collaboration with Regeneron, an extended release protein-based anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) trap. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

