RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM), an advertising technology company that connects brands to audiences, announced the promotion of Luke Bussell to Managing Director ANZ, a new position for the rapidly growing Australian arm of the business.

Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Hudes, said Luke's promotion would see the ANZ operation handed over to a highly capable leader.

"In Luke, we're lucky to have a seasoned professional with the depth of Media and Commercial sales experience. He has the leadership skills to drive an expert team around him and we're excited by the opportunities that the Asian Pacific region as a whole provides our new end-to-end programmatic offering, so I look forward with confidence to this next phase of growth."

Luke joined RadiumOne (now RhythmOne) in 2016 and has over 18 years of experience in advertising and media across digital, radio, publishing, content and TV. He has held leadership roles in sales, strategy, cross-platform and business development at Southern Cross Austereo, Brand New Media and in the UK.

Speaking on his new role, Bussell stated, "Since RhythmOne acquired RadiumOne and YuMe, we have established a strong team that is excited to be taking the combined product suite and offerings to market. I look forward to leading the ANZ operation through the next phase of growth, driven largely through the RhythmOne products now available in Australia. While Sharing and Dark Social are still a big part of what we do, Influencer Marketing (RhythmInfluence) and RhythmOne Creative Services, underpinned by guaranteed supply, now complete our offering."

About RhythmOne

RhythmOne drives engagement between advertisers and targeted audiences resulting in real, measurable business outcomes. The Company offers fully integrated, cross-screen solutions that span desktop, mobile and connected TV, across high-impact video, rich media, display, social and native advertising formats ensuring advertisers reach high-propensity audiences wherever and however they consume content. The connections we make are further enhanced through unique audience data and powered by our unified programmatic platform, RhythmMax. The RhythmMax platform includes unique verification technology, RhythmGuard, which ensures quality audiences in brand safe environments. RhythmOne's end-to-end platform coupled with the world-class service of its account teams provides more direct, efficient and effective connections, driving ROI for advertisers and publishers. Founded in 2004 in the UK, the Company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in the US, UK, Europe, APAC and Canada. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those in management quotations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the new leadership and future growth opportunities in the Asian Pacific region. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from future results that are expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the dynamic and rapidly evolving sector, as well as the highly competitive industry that RhythmOne operates in, which make it difficult to evaluate prospects. These and other risk factors are discussed in RhythmOne's Annual Report for the period ended March 31, 2017. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RhythmOne as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322006018/en/

Contacts:

Media Industy Contact:

Seismic PR for RhythmOne

Melissa Laverty, 540-272-6465

Melissa@teamseismic.com