Smiths Detection to Supply DHL Express Hong Kong with Automatic Explosive Screening Systems

The detection system offers one of the highest detection rates in its class

HONG KONG, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and military markets, today announced that it has won a contract to supply DHL Express (Hong Kong) Limited with four units of HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is to achieve greater throughput capacity and increased security levels. The high-speed system automatically screens cargo and baggage for explosives, offering one of the highest detection rates in its class. This contract follows the earlier successful implementation of the system in DHL Singapore and Japan.

The international e-commerce sector continues to enjoy exponential growth. In Asia alone, the online retail market is set to reach USD1.2 trillion by 2021, with Hong Kong identified as an ideal base for e-commerce providers to expand in the wider Asia region[1]. Detection and security systems that can help increase the shipment inspectionspeed and throughput capacity play a crucial role for international delivery service providers.

This system uses the latest innovations in automatic image evaluation and X-ray generator and sensor technology. Due to its screening capability, combined with a low false alarm rate, the system is able to screen up to 1,800 bags per hour, setting a new standard for automated screening technology. Automation of the primary inspection process offers the added benefits of reducing manpower and recurring costs. The systems will also be integrated with Automated Material Handling Systems (MHS) for air cargo screening.

"We are delighted that DHL Express has once again selected Smiths Detection to provide them with the detection system they need in Hong Kong to fulfil their operational requirements," said Jerome de Chassey, Vice President, Asia-Pacific Region, Smiths Detection. "With the HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is, DHL Express will be able to speed up the inspection process and more than double its throughput rates. Together with our unparalleled automated explosive detection system, we are confident that we can help DHL Express deliver the security and peace of mind that their customers deserve."

Smiths Detection has more than 75,000 X-ray systems in more than 180 countries and over 24,500 explosive trace (ETDs) detectors installed worldwide.

[1] BMI e-Commerce Index: Asia Holds Greatest Potential

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and military markets. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple-- to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement, upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.