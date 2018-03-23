NextGenTel Holding ASA Approval of Annual Accounts 2017

OSLO, Norway, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The board of directors of NextGenTel Holding ASA on 22 March, 2018have approved the annual accounts for 2017. There were only minor changes in the profit for the year as presented in the Q4 2017 financial report, primarily related to income tax expense. The annual general meeting (AGM) will take place Tuesday24 April 2017 at 15:00 at the company's premises at Harbitzalleen 2A, Skoeyen, Oslo. A notice for the AGM will be sent to all shareholders and documents related to the AGM, including the annual report for 2017, will be available on the company's investor relations website (www.nextgentelholding.com).

Contact:

Gaute Wigenstad Krekling

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

gaute.wigenstad.krekling@nextgentel.com

+47-986-86-973

