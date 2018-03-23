EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Airopack Technology Group AG: Changes to the Board of Directors and Publication of Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 18 April 2018 23-March-2018 / 06:51 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / Airopack Technology Group AG - Changes to the Board of Directors and Publication of Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 18 April 2018 *Baar, 23 March 2018 - The Board of Directors of Airopack Technology Group AG ('ATG") has published the invitation for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held at the Legends Club, Bossard Arena in Zug on 18 April 2018 at 10.00am. The invitation contains the Agenda and the Proposals of the Board of Directors.* The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to elect Mr. Jeremy Honeth as a new member of the Board. Jeremy Honeth [34] has been with Apollo Global Management in London, UK since 2013. Previously, Mr. Honeth was a member of the special situations team at The Carlyle Group in London, UK, and prior to that was a member of the mezzanine debt group at Barclays Private Credit Partners in New York, USA. Before this, Mr. Honeth was a member of the Restructuring investment banking group at Evercore Partners. Mr. Honeth also serves on the board of directors of Groupe Latécoère. Mr. Honeth graduated with Honors from The University of Chicago. Mr. Ralf Ackermann, who joined the board of Directors of ATG in July 2016 following the entry of the Apollo Funds in our share capital, has informed the Board of Directors that he will not be seeking re-election at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 18 April 2018. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Airopack Technology Group AG, we would like to thank Mr. Ackermann for his valuable contribution during the past year, and we wish him all the best for the future. All other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. These are: - Mr. Antoine Kohler - Mr. Quint Kelders - Dr. Attila Tamer - Mr. Okko Filius - Mr. Robert Seminara - Mr. Christophe Villemin Extensive information on the proposed new and current members of the Board of Directors, can be found by following this link on our website http://www.airopackgroup.com/en/investor-relations/board-of-directors [1] (English only). The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in Zug on 18 April 2018 at 10.00am, with the full agenda including the details of the proposals of the Board of Directors, can be found by following this link to our website http://www.airopackgroup.com/en/investor-relations/general-assembly [2] (German only, with English summary) We also invite you to consult the 2017 Annual Report, which is available by following this link to our corporate website http://www.airopackgroup.com/en/investor-relations/reports [3] . *For more information:* Airopack Technology Group AG Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO Blegistrasse 5/1 OG CH-6340 Baar TF: +31 41 768 50 50 E-Mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com E-Mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com www.airopackgroup.com [4] Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions), The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands. The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942). www.airopackgroup.com

