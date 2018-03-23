Solvay S.A.: TRANSPARENCY DECLARATION - PARTICIPATION NOTIFICATION BY SOLVAC SA

Brussels, Friday March 23, 2018, 8h00 --- According to the Belgian transparency legislation in force (Law of May 2, 2007), SOLVAC SA, located at Rue des Champs Elysées 43 - 1050 Brussels - Belgium, has notified Solvay SA that on:

March 16, 2018, Solvay Stock Option Management Sprl (SSOM) crossed downwards the statutory declaration threshold of 3% of the existing voting rights emitted by Solvay SA, for a total of 2.998370% (2.328% of direct voting rights + 0.67% of other financial instruments), whereby the combined holding by Solvac and SSOM reached 33.71% of the existing voting rights;

March 19, 2018, SSOM crossed upwards the statutory declaration threshold of 3% of the existing voting rights emitted by Solvay SA, for a total of 3.000732% (2.3303% of direct voting rights + 0.67% of other financial instruments), whereby the combined holding by Solvac and SSOM reached 33.71% of the existing voting rights.

SOLVAC SA is presumed to exercise de facto control over Solvay SA, and therefore SSOM, on the basis of Article 5, §3, 2nd paragraph of the Belgian companies code.





The declaration by SOLVAC SA is published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

For the complete press release, please read the enclosed PDF.

