Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded engineering services assignment for a biomass-fired power plant project in Thailand

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 23 March 2018 09:00 am (EET)

Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Ltd. (STECON) has awarded Pöyry with the engineering services assignment for Chana 20.6 MW net biomass power plant project in Chana District, Songkla, Thailand. The owner of the project is Chana Green Company Limited, a private power producer company and subsidiary of Gulf Development Company Limited. STECON has been selected as the EPC contractor for the project, which uses rubber wood as fuel.

Pöyry's assignment covers complete contractor's engineering services for the project, including process and plant engineering, plant layout design, civil and structural design, mechanical and piping design, control and instrumentation design, electrical design, and procurement and tendering services. The overall schedule for the project is 24 months and is expected to have a March 2020 Commercial Operation Date.

This biomass power plant is being implemented under Thailand's Small Power Producer (SPP) scheme, whereby 20.6 MW are sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The project has received notice to proceed in early March 2018.

"We are looking forward to continue our good cooperation with STECON and Gulf in this interesting project. This award further strengthens our position in the Thermal Power & Renewable Energy field in Thailand, where we have had a substantial role in the design and construction of about 50 power plant projects and are the leading international power sector consulting engineering company in the country." says Petteri Härkki, Regional Director of Pöyry.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order has been recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1 2018.

Additional information:

Petteri Härkki

Managing Director Thailand and Regional Director Asia I,

Thermal Power and Renewable Energy

Tel. +66 81 854 3712

Did you know?

Pöyry has had substantial involvement in the design and construction of 60,000 MW of thermal power projects all over the world

Pöyry is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in South East Asia, involved in over 30,000 MW of on-going thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region

Pöyry has provided complete basic design, detail design and procurement services for EPC contractors in twenty thermal power plant projects in the last 10 years alone

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

