TOKYO, Mar 23, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - AbbVie GK and Eisai Co., Ltd. today announced the additional approval for a new indication of HUMIRA (generic name: adalimumab (recombinant), "HUMIRA"), a fully human anti-TNF-alpha monoclonal antibody formulation, in the treatment of patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy for pustular psoriasis. With this approval, HUMIRA has been approved for 10 indications in Japan.The approval of this additional indication is based on the results of a Phase 3 study in Japanese patients. This study examined efficacy and safety in Japanese patients diagnosed with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy (e.g., etretinate and cyclosporine). Among the patients treated with HUMIRA in the open-label clinical trial, 70% (n=7/10) achieved a clinical response (improvement or reduction of skin score relative to the baseline) after 16 weeks of treatment(1). Adverse reactions were observed in 30% (n= 3/10) of patients, such as eosinophilia, bacterial colitis, herpes zoster infection, and eye contusion (respective incidence was 10% (n=1/10) each). No new safety risks were identified for patients with GPP treated with HUMIRA(2).Pustular psoriasis is a disease designated as an "Intractable Disease" by the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), and the major symptoms include fever, general malaise, redness, swelling of limbs, and pustules on the whole body. The number of patients receiving intractable disease benefits due to this condition is reported to be 2,072 nationwide, and this has increased by more than 200 patients in the past 5 years (as of the end of fiscal 2016)(3). The treatment guideline(4) for pustular psoriasis includes anti-TNF-alpha antibody formulations as a treatment option alongside etretinate, methotrexate, and cyclosporine."The research and clinical technology on GPP have been evolving dramatically in the recent years. However, further progress is needed considering severity of the disease. The approval of this indication for HUMIRA has been highly anticipated by healthcare professionals as well as patients," said Hidemi Nakagawa, M.D., Chair, Department of Dermatology, The Jikei University School of Medicine."We are pleased to provide the new treatment option to patients with pustular psoriasis," said James Feliciano, President of AbbVie Japan. "More than 1 million patients have been already treated with HUMIRA in more than 100 countries. This is the 10th indication of HUMIRA approved on the 10th anniversary of its first launch in Japan. We continue to contribute to patients living with inflammatory autoimmune diseases by pursuing new discoveries and better outcomes that go beyond current standards of care."Mr. Hideki Hayashi, Eisai Representative Corporate Officer, Japan Business and CIO commented, "Eisai will continue to provide healthcare professionals with information and promote proper clinical use, aiming to fulfill the unmet medical needs in the treatment of GPP and maximise benefits for patients and their families."(1) Drug Information of HUMIRA(2) Data on file(3) Intractable Disease Information Center (http://www.nanbyou.or.jp/)(4) Pustular Psoriasis (Generalized) Guildeline 2014, GPP Clinical Guideline Committee, Japanese Dermatological Association, Japanese Dermatological Association Journal: 125 (12), 2211-2257,2015About AbbVieAbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.For more information, please visit www.abbvie.com/HCV.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.Source: Eisai