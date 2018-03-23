Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from March 26, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1807 ------------------------------ Expiration date: July 18, 2018 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011063080 ------------------------------ Short name: RGKT 1807 ------------------------------ Trading code: RGKT_1807 ------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.