Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from March 28, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1807 ------------------------------- Expiration date: July 18, 2018 ------------------------------- Last trading day: July 16, 2018 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011063080 ------------------------------- Short name: SSV 1807 RTL ------------------------------- Trading code: SSV_1807_RTL -------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.