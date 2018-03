Fidelity Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company')

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 28 February 2018 will commence on 23 March 2018 and is anticipated to end no sooner than 24 April 2018.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

23 March 2018