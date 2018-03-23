DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Holmes Investment Properties PLC appoints Chairman and New Board Member 23-March-2018 / 10:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Holmes Investment Properties Plc appoints Chairman and New Board Member At the Board Meeting held on Thursday 22nd March 2018, it was unanimously agreed that Mr Martin Eberhardt would become Chairman of Holmes Investment Properties Plc. Mr Eberhardt, already a Board member, is a chartered accountant who spent 15 years with the big 4 accounting firms before moving into industry, where he has held a number of FD, CFO and Chairman roles in SME private companies and public groups. Furthermore, it was also unanimously agreed that Mr James Holmes would join the Board of Holmes Investment Properties Plc from 22nd March 2018. Mr Holmes will represent the major shareholder in the company, Grosvenor Square Investments, and his intent is to ensure the Company drives shareholder value. Contact: Martin Helme, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)7779 601541 or +44 (0)203 709 7120 Martin@hip-prop.co.uk Murray Harkin, The Lyndon Agency +44 (0)77852 54639 Murray@mhapr.co.uk 23-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC 53 Davies Street W1K 5JH London United Kingdom Phone: + 44 203 709 7120 E-mail: david@hip-prop.co.uk Internet: www.hip-prop.co.uk ISIN: GB00B61DTR94 WKN: A1H654 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin End of Announcement DGAP News Service 667999 23-March-2018 CET/CEST

