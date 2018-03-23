Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Allison's Quarterly Sales Surged 25%; EPS Soared 319%

Stock Monitor: UQM Technologies Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Allison reported net sales of $588 million in Q4 2017, reflecting an increase of 25% compared to $469 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $569 million.

For Q4 2017, Allison's gross profit surged 32% to $288 million compared to $218 million in Q4 2016, primarily attributable to favorable net sales and price increases on certain products. The Company's gross margin was 49.0% in the reported quarter, reflecting an increase of 260 basis points from 46.4% in the year earlier same quarter.

During Q4 2017, Allison's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $97 million, reflecting an increase of 15% from $84 million in Q4 2016, attributed to unfavorable product warranty adjustments and increased commercial activities spending. The Company's income tax was a benefit $131 million in the reported quarter versus an expense of $33 million in the year ago comparable period.

In Q4 2017, Allison's net income was $215 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to $61 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The increase was principally driven by the enactment of the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), an increased gross profit, and a lower incentive compensation expense. The Company's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.59 per share.

For Q4 2017, Allison's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $210 million, or 35.7% of net sales, compared to $158 million, or 33.8% of net sales, in Q4 2016. The growth was primarily driven by increased net sales, price increases on certain products, and a lower incentive compensation expense.

For the full year FY17, Allison's net sales jumped to $2.26 billion compared to $1.84 billion in FY16. For FY17, the Company reported a net income of $504 million, or $3.36 per share, compared to $215 million, or $1.27 per share, in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Allison's North America On-Highway end market net sales surged 24% to $270 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $207 million in Q4 2016, principally driven by a higher demand for Rugged Duty Series models. The Company's North America Electric Hybrid-Propulsion Systems for Transit Bus end market net sales fell 15% to $17 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter, primarily attributed to intra-year movement in the timing of orders.

For Q4 2017, Allison's North America Off-Highway end market net sales totaled $28 million, principally driven by a higher demand from hydraulic fracturing applications. The Company's Defense end market net sales dropped 32% to $25 million, due to the timing of Tracked Defense shipments.

During Q4 2017, Allison's Outside North America On-Highway end market net sales jumped 18% to $98 million compared to $83 million in Q4 2016, principally driven by a higher demand in Asia, Europe, and South America. The Company's Outside North America Off-Highway end market net sales soared 175% to $11 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter, primarily attributed to a higher demand in the mining sector.

For Q4 2017, Allison's Service Parts, Support Equipment, & Other end market net sales advanced 29% to $139 million compared to $108 million in Q4 2016, principally driven by a higher demand for North America Off-Highway service parts and global support equipment.

Cash Matters

Allison's net cash provided by operating activities was $166 million in Q4 2017 compared to $175 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted free cash flow was $115 million in the reported quarter compared to $145 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Allison is forecasting net sales growth to be in the range of 3% to 7% on a y-o-y basis, adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the band of 37.5% to 39.5%, and adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $550 million to $600 million.

Allison did not provide a specific forecast for Q1 2018, but expects net sales to grow on a y-o-y basis, due to an increased demand expected in the North America On-Highway and North America Off-Highway end markets.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Allison Transmission Holdings' stock fell 3.34%, ending the trading session at $37.97.

Volume traded for the day: 1.05 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 7.38%; and past twelve-month period - up 7.35%

After yesterday's close, Allison Transmission Holdings' market cap was at $5.32 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.16.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry.

Active-Investors :

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors