Active-Investors: Wired News - Ocean Hugger Foods Collaborates with Aramark to Introduce Ahimi(R) to Countless New Customers

Ahimi® Will be Served in a Range of Innovative Poke Bowls

Ahimi® will be served in a range of innovative poke bowls developed as part of a collaboration between the two companies. Initially, the menus featuring Ahimi® will be offered for a limited time at select corporate cafes and college campus dining halls, managed by Aramark.

Ahimi™ is a healthy, safe, raw Ahi without the tuna. Ahimi® is vegan, non-GMO, and made with just five simple ingredients - tomatoes, filtered water, soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar. Created by Certified Master Chef James Corwell, Ahimi® is the world's first plant-based alternative to raw tuna. Ahimi™ is free of mercury, PCBs, and other toxic chemicals.

Partnership Allows Ocean Hugger Foods to Expand its Footprint and Reach New Customers

Commenting on the partnership, David Benzaquen, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Hugger Foods stated that the Company is honored to partner with such an industry leader as Aramark in addressing the crisis of its oceans and sharing Ahimi® with their customers.

David further added that collaborating with Aramark allows Ocean Hugger Foods to expand its footprint and reach countless new customers and further the Company's mission.

Aramark's Collaboration to Introduce Ahimi® is Another Example of its Forward-Thinking Approach to Creating Sustainable Menus

Annette Gray, Lead Chef, Culinary & Innovation at Aramark, stated that Aramark is continually looking for new and innovative ways to deliver culinary experiences that meet the demands of its guests and reflect current marketplace trends. Annette added that Aramark's collaboration with Ocean Hugger Foods to introduce Ahimi® into its recipes is another example of the Company's forward-thinking approach to creating sustainable menus that not only taste great but are healthy for customers.

Aramark's Healthy for Life 20 By 20 Initiative

The American Heart Association® and Aramark are working to improve the health of all Americans 20% by 2020. Empowering Americans to make better food choices is the goal of a breakthrough initiative between the American Heart Association® and Aramark. Healthy for Life® 20 By 20, a five-year initiative, introduces industry leading menu commitments by reducing calories, saturated fat and sodium levels 20%, and increasing fruits, vegetables, and whole grains by 20%. Changes will impact more than 2 billion meals that Aramark serves annually, with an expected impact of 10 billion meals by 2020.

Aramark will achieve menu changes through ongoing culinary and supply chain innovation featuring health and wellness inspired recipe development, ingredient sourcing, and menu design. Today, 30% of main dishes served across Aramark's dining operations in Healthcare, Higher Education, and Business Dining are vegetarian or vegan, with increases in the amount of fruit, vegetable, and whole grain ingredients used.

About Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc.

Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. offers healthy, delicious and sustainable plant-based alternatives to your favorite seafood dishes. Founded by Certified Master Chef James Corwell, the company's mission is to alleviate the pressures on our vulnerable oceans and endangered species through culinary excellence.

About Aramark

Aramark is in the customer service business across food, facilities, and uniforms services to education, healthcare, business, and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company's core market is North America, which is supplemented by an additional 20-country footprint serving many of the fastest-growing global geographies. Aramark's 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish the lives of millions of people in 19 countries around the world every day.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Aramark's stock fell 2.50%, ending the trading session at $39.79.

Volume traded for the day: 998.86 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 8.66%

After yesterday's close, Aramark's market cap was at $9.76 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.05.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.06%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Eateries industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors