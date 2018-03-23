With effect from March 26, 2018, the shares without dividend rights will be temporarily admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Trading will continue up until and including April 4, 2018.



Instrument: Share without dividend rights ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: ABB U ---------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010920066 ---------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 153073 ---------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: STO Equities CCP / 182 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.